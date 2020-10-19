1/
Lorraine Lowe
Lorraine Lowe 1936—2020

Lorraine Shirley Lowe, 83, of Lena Illinois, was surrounded by family when she was called to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020 following a brief illness. Lorraine was born on December 31, 1936 in Sterling, Illinois to the late Grant and Erna Hammer. In 1957, she graduated from the Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for several years at Dixon Public Hospital. On September 30th, 1961 she married James Lowe in Sterling, Illinois and have been married for 59 years.
She enjoyed ceramics, scrap booking, card making and puzzles. For more than 20 years, Lorraine and James traveled to Port St Joe, Florida to escape the cold winter months inviting family members to stay with them. Every summer, she spent time with her children and grandchildren at Potato Lake fishing. She was the happiest when her family was together, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She willingly sacrificed her needs for the good of the family. Lorraine will be remembered as a selfless individual who not only raised her children but offered her home to other children in need. Lorraine had a quiet strength filled with compassion and kindness. She always moved positively through life without complaints.
She is survived by her husband, James Lowe; two children, Phillip Lowe and Christine Herziger (Steven); four grandchildren, Scott Lowe (Kendra), Juston Lowe (Brittney), Mitchel Herziger and Calla Herziger. She was blessed with 3 great grandsons. Jaxon, Connor and Kason. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Gerald Hammer and Richard Hammer; and one sister, Caroline Coan.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with visitation at 12:00 noon followed by a service. The funeral will be held at Leamon Funeral Home 210 West Main Street Lena, IL, where social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.
Rev. Rick Bader from St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
Burial will be immediately following the services at Lena Burial Park.
A memorial has been established in her name.
I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leamon Funeral Home - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
