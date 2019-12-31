|
Louis C. McNair 1950—2019
Louis c. McNair, "Bubby" 69, of Racine, WI, died Saturday December 29, 2019 at Medina Manor Retirement Center, Durand, IL. He was a native of Freeport, IL. He was born March 8, 1950 in Freeport, IL, the fifth child and oldest son of Joseph and Lucean (Gossett). He never married. He attended Freeport High School from 1965-68; but left for opportunities in Job Core. Louis was drafted in 1968 in the Vietnam War serving in the US Army as a Rifleman with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 503 Airborne Infantry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade. After being dishonorably discharged Louis spent the next 40 years or so fighting to clear his name, he did his own writing, research and won his veterans rights and benefits. He eventually returned home to continue his education; there were some failures but in 1995 Louis earned his Associate Degree in Art in Painting and Drawing from Highland Community College in Freeport, IL. He was 45 years old when he received his degree. He also earned a certificate in Horticulture from Highland Community College. Bubby was preceded in death by his parents Lucean and Joseph McNair, sister Evelyn, sister Lucean "Honey". Louis is survived by a son, Charles Jackson of Minneapolis, MN, and a daughter, Talia Marie Nesemeier, Manassas, VA. One brother John McNair of Racine, WI, three sisters, Katherine (Carl) Cain of Columbus, OH, Ella Edison, Marlene Kuykendall of Freeport, IL. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A very special friend "shout out" to Johnnie Westmoreland, who's been a friend to Bubby and his family for over 52 years. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Freeport Faith Center Church, 203 W. Pleasant St. Freeport, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Apostle Michael Sowell will officiate. Burial will be in Freeport. City Cemetery. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to view Bubby's full obituary and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020