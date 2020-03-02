Home

The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
High Street United Methodist Church
219 S. High Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
High Street United Methodist Church
219 S. High Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Louise Dennin


1928 - 2020
Louise Dennin Obituary
Louise Dennin 1928—2020
Louise M. Dennin
MUNCIE, IN- Louise M. Dennin, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was loved deeply by her family and friends and her dedication to Christian service has impacted many lives.
She was born on May 2, 1928 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Solace) Wichmann and received her Bachelor's Degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and her Master's Degree in Applied Gerontology from Ball State University in 1984.
Louise worked as a teacher of Christian Education in Fort Wayne Schools for 4 years; Director of the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County for 15 years and remained active on its board. She led the Senior Learning Program as the Director of Older Adult Ministries at High Street United Methodist Church for 13 years, continuing to lead High Street Travelers for several more years. She was active in the United Methodist Women, both at the local and district level and served on their executive board for many years; member of the P.E.O., local quilters guild, Church Women United; was very active with the Lucille Raines House in Indianapolis and was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Louise helped to serve food at the men's sleeping room for Christian Ministries and she loved quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Mark A. Byrne (significant other, Rita) of Ormond Beach, FL, Wes Byrne of Orono, MN and Rae Vaught (husband, Jim) of Midland, MI; eight grandchildren, Scott, Todd, Tracy, Nathan, Naomi, Grace, Lisa and Matthew; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dalen Wichmann of Freeport, IL and Claire Wichmann of Cedarville, IL; and her special friends and caregivers, Maria and Gloria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Rev. Allan Dean Byrne.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN with Pastor Kevin Smigielski officiating.
Family and friends may call at High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie IN, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Memorials Contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN, 47305 or to the Children's Clothing Center of Delaware County, 920 E. Charles Street, Muncie, IN, 47305.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN, 47305 is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
