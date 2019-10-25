|
Lowell Phillips 1931—2019
Lowell E. Phillips, 88, of Warren, Illinois passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Waverly Place in Stockton, Illinois surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1931 to Earl and Luella (Schulz) Phillips in Red Oak, Illinois. He married Ruby Downs on April 21, 1956 and together they had six children. Lowell served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a grain hauler for many years for Donald Brown Trucking and DeKalb. Lowell was also employed by L&S and the Warren Co-Op. He was a member of the Warren American Legion, Warren Fire Department, and the Jo Daviess Sheriff's Department.
Lowell is survived by his children; Bill (Melinda) Phillips of Warren, Rebecca (Jerry) Edler of Lena, Pamela (Phil) Carroll of Gratiot, WI, Lori (Mark) Plath of Warren, grandchildren; Tanya, Chad, Christi, Jayson, Janet, Brandon, Curtis, Bradley, Mehgan, Michelle, Tyler, and Taylor, and 26 great-grandchildren; sisters Irene (Cliff) Smith, and Nancy (Charles) Boop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby in 1992, children Gregory and Michelle, great-granddaughter Hope, brothers and sister Donald, Gary and Ardith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.
A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon funeral home.
Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, Illinois.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019