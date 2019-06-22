|
Luanne Swank Wright 1941—2019
Luanne Swank Wright, 78, of Rockford died Thursday June 21, 2019 in her home. She was born January 29, 1941 in Freeport, the daughter of Jerry and Evelyn (Byrem) Swank. On August 13, 1960 she married Jim Wright in Freeport. Luanne was a Certified Public Accountant in the world of finance. She enjoyed working, playing mahjong, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-granddaughter. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and later Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of P.E.O. for 52 years beginning in Chapter IY. Surviving is her husband Jim of Rockford, IL; two sons Mark (Mary Jo) Wright of Freeport and Todd (Holly) Wright of Rockford; sister Mary Lou (Robert) Newton of Avon Park, FL; stepsister Bonnie Mueller; sister-in-law Sue Swank; four grandchildren Erik (Allie) Wright, Jenny (Orlin) Pineda, Brady Wright and Gannon Wright; and one great-granddaughter Ella Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Morrel "Mope" Plager, and brother David. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday June 27, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established in Luanne's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 22 to June 25, 2019