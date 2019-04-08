|
|
Lucas Scott Wellington 2019
Lucas Scott Wellington, cherished infant son of Cody Wellington and Roseanne Zettle passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on February 2, 2019. In his short time with us, he touched many hearts and brought endless joy to his family. He will always be loved and greatly missed by his parents, Cody and Roseanne; and grandmothers, Rosalie Zettle and Wanda Wellington. He will be welcomed into heaven by his grandfathers, Scott Zettle and Dana Calhoun; and great grandparents, Elmer & Dixie Zettle. A private family service will he held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019