Lucille Darlene Zinser 1924—2020
Lucille Darlene Zinser, 95, of Rockford, formerly of Freeport, died early Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, in her home at Morning Star Village. Lucille was born November 30, 1924, on a farm in Stark County, the daughter of John and Irene (Willis) Holton. She graduated from Kewanee High School in 1942. After a brief stint as the advertising manager of the Sears, Roebuck & Co. store in Kewanee, she married Everett Zinser on Nov. 25, 1944, in Jeffersonville, Ind. and returned to Kewanee. After Everett's tour in the Philippines and World War II ended, they moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1947. From the fall of 1948 until spring of 1951, they lived in Chicago and Elmhurst where her oldest son Mark was born. In 1951 they moved to Freeport, where they lived until 2009 before relocating to Rockford. She was the last charter resident of Morning Star Village. After Everett's retirement, they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and playing a challenging round of golf or a strategic hand of bridge or gin rummy. They split their time between Freeport, the desert of southern California, the mountains of Colorado and the island of Maui. During the nearly 60 years she lived in Freeport, Lucille was a mother first, but was also active in numerous civic organizations and the former Embury United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Mark (Liza) Zinser of Tuscon, Ariz., Jan (Clark) Wangaard of Rockford and Brian (Virginia) Zinser of Marquette, Mich.; adored grandchildren, Todd (Beth) Wangaard of Washington, D.C., Christian (Nicole) Wangaard of Centennial, Colo., Caroline (Kevin) Harrell of New Orleans,La., John (Katie Liberopoulos) Zinser of Stuttgart, Germany, and Casey Zinser of Tucson, Ariz. and three great grandchildren. Her parents, a brother, a sister, and husband Everett preceded her in death. The family would like to thank the staff of Morning Star Village, particularly her special friend Latonya, and Natalie and the staff of Heartland Hospice for making the final weeks of Lucille's life comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., 1001 Second Ave. To share a memory or condolence online, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020