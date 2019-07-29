|
|
Lucille E. Toms 1924—2019
Lucille E. Toms, 94, of Forreston, died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Polo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was born December 1, 1924 in Forreston, IL, the daughter of Edward and Hattie (Johnson) Rademaker.
Lucille married Maurice Toms September 21, 1949 in Forreston, IL; he died September 13, 1997. Lucille was a member of First Methodist Church in Forreston, where she was active in the United Methodist Women and teaching Sunday School and Bible School for over 60 years. She enjoyed needlework and sewing, Sunday drives, and visiting family. Lucille is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Mary) Toms of Forreston, IL and Richard (Denise) Toms of Mt. Morris, IL; four grandchildren, Keith (Stephanie Tucker) Toms of Cambridge, MA, Cyrus Toms of Mt. Morris, IL, Amanda (Chris) Sixta of Kansas City, KS, and Mark Toms of Forreston, IL; great-granddaughter, Artemis Sixta; and special friend Clara Lacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother Delbert Rademaker. Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday August 1, 2019 at First Methodist Church in Forreston. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport. A memorial has been established for First Methodist Church in Forreston. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to share memories of Lucille.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 29 to July 31, 2019