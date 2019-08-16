|
Lucille Pearl Ruthe 1923—2019
Lucille Pearl Ruthe, 96, of Forreston, died Wednesday August 14, 2019 at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was born July 29, 1923 in Stephenson County, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Rena (Meiners) Ruthe. Lucille worked at W.T. Rawleigh for forty years. She was a member of Baileyville Reformed Church. She enjoyed taking care of her lawn, cooking, baking, and flowers. Lucille is survived by her three brothers, Dale Ruthe of Baileyville, IL, Lloyd (Janice) Ruthe of Oregon, IL, and Marvin (Florence) Ruthe of Freeport, IL; sister-in-law, Ardith Ruthe of Dixon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Calvin; sister, Esther Hagemann; sister-in-law, Martha Ruthe; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Hagemann. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday August 19, 2019 at Baileyville Reformed Church with Rev. Bruce Otto officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established for Baileyville Reformed Church in her memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Lucille's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019