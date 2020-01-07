Home

Lyle A. Robinson Obituary
Lyle A. Robinson 1943—2020
Lyle A. Robinson, 76, of Shannon, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. Lyle was born June 25, 1943 in Morrison, the son of John and Anna (Krueder) Robinson. Lyle married Patty Myers January 5, 1979 in Mt. Carroll. Lyle served for his country in the US Army. He was a truck driver for over 50 years. Lyle enjoyed traveling, fishing, working in his garden, and spending time with his family. Surviving is his wife, Patty Robinson of Shannon; two sons, Trent (Kim) Robinson and Lucas (Kara) Robinson both of Shannon; sister, Dora Lessman of Shannon; and one grandchild, Oakleigh Robinson. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Pastor Mike Jones will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 also at Burke Tubbs, Freeport. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Lyle's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
