|
|
Lyle G. Gahm 1937—2019
Lyle G. Gahm, 81, of Pearl City passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at FHN Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1937, at Pearl City, the son of Merrill and Lois (Schuman) Gahm and was a graduate of Pearl City High School. Lyle was a member of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau and a founding member of Singles in Agriculture. Lyle was a farmer who enjoyed milking, raising hogs and cattle. Lyle is survived by many who loved him and will miss him dearly. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Marlyn. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City, with Pastor Ellis Boughton officiating. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019