Lynn Edward "Bub" Collalti 1944—2020
Lynn Edward Collalti (Bub), 75, of Freeport, IL, passed away on June 10, 2020 at FHN. He was born on August 5, 1944 in Freeport, to Edward and Lavonne (Hendricks) Collalti. He married Ruth Ann Ethridge on July 12, 1969. He was a member of Prince of Peace and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survivors include his 3 sons: Tony (Heather), Troy (Lori Vorwald), and Duane Springer Jr.; brother Mike (Donna) Saxby; sisters-in-law: Donna Thruman, Doris (Gary) Wales, Deb Collalti; brother-in-law Fred (Kim) Ethridge; grandchildren: Kyle (Keely Scace), Kane, Ty, Gage, Gabriella, Vincenzio, Anthony, and Kaden Springer; great-grandchildren: Laila and Kashton Sullivan; and his special friend and caregiver, Brandi Wilhelms.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, mother and father, brother Gary Collalti, and brothers-in-law: Dave Ethridge and Jim Thruman.
He was a man of few needs but many loves. His passion for hunting down collector's items, finding good deals, chasing down beanie babies and hot wheels showed us all no matter your age you can always have fun like a kid! Of his many loves there was never a question that his family was always number one. Whether it was traveling cross country to the races or down the street for a family get together, he was happy to be there and loving every second spending the time with his family. We will always remember his quick wit, funny stories, and will to live like a kid until the very end.
Due to covid-19, a short ceremony and celebration of life will be held at a later date, at Prince of Peace Church. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.