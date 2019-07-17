Lynn M. Ryland 1943—2019

Lynn Martin Ryland, age 76 of Freeport, IL, passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born May 9, 1943 in Union City, PA. Lynn was the son of Louise (Smith) and Jack Ryland. He married his wife of 40 years, Linda Soemisch, in Akron, OH on May 5, 1979. Lynn graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in Civil Engineering and began a career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. which lasted for 37 years. Lynn loved to play golf and work in the yard, but above all, he was an avid sportsman, traveling to many places for the next big trophy. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ryland of Freeport; daughter, Pamela Law of Barberton, OH; grandson, Gregory; great grandson, Sammy; brother, Wayne (Betty) Ryland of Carl Junction, MO; and sister, Ingrid (Sam Combs) Ryland of Wattsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Joseph Horvath. Lynn was a loving, kind, and wonderful man. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.