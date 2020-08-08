1/
Mailyn Holmes
Mailyn Holmes 1926—2020
Marilyn Jean Holmes, age 94, of Lena, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Lena Living Center from natural causes. Marilyn was born July 20, 1926 in Freeport, the daughter of Ted and Mary (Ash) Mau. She graduated from Winslow High School and then attended University of Dubuque in Dubuque, IA. On March 22, 1946, she married Wayne A. Holmes in Ames, Iowa.
Marilyn had many interests in her life including playing golf and cards, reading, planting and tending to her flower gardens, cooking and baking for her family and friends and beautifully decorating her home for every holiday. Her pecan pie was a hit at many events. As an accomplished pipe organist for 50 years she thoroughly enjoyed playing the organ at the Lena United Methodist Church where she was a member for 60 plus years. Marilyn served as a dedicated employee of the Lena-Winslow School District as a secretary for 30 years. She was very proud of the work she did there serving the students and staff of the district for so many years.
One of the main loves of her life was taking care of many cats she had over her lifetime. Cats who found their way into her home were lucky indeed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Anne (Carroll) Smith of McConnell; Deborah (George) Mau of Monroe, Wisconsin; grandchildren Samuel (Andrea) Kneiss of Port Angeles, Washington; Jonathan (Andrea) Kneiss of Oakdale, California; Elizabeth (Eric) Wendt of Byron, Illinois; seven great-grandchildren; Easton, Emma and Katelyn Kneiss; Mariella and Cameron Kneiss; and Collin and Breelan Wendt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Holmes, and parents Ted and Mary Mau.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private service will be held with burial at the Cedarville Cemetery in Cedarville, Illinois. The church service can be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/LenaUMC/live starting at 9:45 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Memorials have been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
