|
|
Margaret M. Feller 1920—2020
Margaret Mary Feller, age 99 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. She was born October 23, 1920 in London, England to Edward and Emily (Hubble) Geoghegan. She married Nicholaus Feller on July 6, 1944. In England, she worked for Westinghouse Brake and Signal Company for 11 years. After moving to Freeport, she worked for Crum & Forster and Freeport Insurance. Margaret was a member of Grace Episcopal Church of Freeport. She loved to travel and went to 49 of 50 States. She also enjoyed to read and knit. She was proud of fighting in the war (Westinghouse) alongside her husband. Most of all she loved her family. She is survived by her sons; Bradley (Debra) Feller and Linden Feller both of Freeport; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick; 5 sisters; and 4 brothers. A private memorial service will take place at Grace Episcopal Church in Freeport at an unspecified time as of yet. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020