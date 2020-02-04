The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Margaret Feller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Feller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Feller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Feller Obituary
Margaret M. Feller 1920—2020
Margaret Mary Feller, age 99 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. She was born October 23, 1920 in London, England to Edward and Emily (Hubble) Geoghegan. She married Nicholaus Feller on July 6, 1944. In England, she worked for Westinghouse Brake and Signal Company for 11 years. After moving to Freeport, she worked for Crum & Forster and Freeport Insurance. Margaret was a member of Grace Episcopal Church of Freeport. She loved to travel and went to 49 of 50 States. She also enjoyed to read and knit. She was proud of fighting in the war (Westinghouse) alongside her husband. Most of all she loved her family. She is survived by her sons; Bradley (Debra) Feller and Linden Feller both of Freeport; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick; 5 sisters; and 4 brothers. A private memorial service will take place at Grace Episcopal Church in Freeport at an unspecified time as of yet. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now