Margaret M. Sweet 1925—2019
Margaret M. Sweet, 93, of Freeport, passed away, Friday March 22, 2019 in her home. Margaret was born June 27, 1925 in Chicago, the daughter of Antonio and Antonetta(Manzella) DeMichele. She married Nathan M. Sweet. Margaret was a woman of great faith and loved being with her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She loved cooking, baking, and enjoyed going on Casino trips. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Surviving are three daughters, Barb (Tom) Cieplak of Lombard, Pat Haymond of Freeport, and Rita (Joe) Secker of San Diego, California; sisters, Marie Truman of East Moline and Phyllis Vincelette of Talent, Oregon; grandchildren, Tony (Kelly) Haymond, Michael (Kristen) Cieplak, Katie Secker (Pam Schaffrath), Annie Secker (Tony) Loizzi, Jennifer (Tom) Hyland, John J. Secker, and Marybeth (Ryan) Peterson. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nathan M. Sweet stepfather, Jack Malatacca; and brothers, Dominic DeMichele and Albert DeMichele. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Pat, who tirelessly cared for her mother all these years. Also, their mother's caretaker, Beth Cronister, and FHN Hospice Care Team for the loving support and care they all showed to their mom. Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at St. Vincent Chapel (659 E. Jefferson St.). Father Robert Camacho will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Alzheimer's Research in memory of Margaret Sweet. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019