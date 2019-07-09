Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
View Map
Margery Stabenow


1921 - 2019
Margery Stabenow Obituary
Margery Stabenow 1921—2019
Margery V. Stabenow, age 97, passed away peacefully at the Lena Living Center on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born October 29, 1921, to Harry Arthur and Ethyl Mae (Richard) Schoney, in Stephenson County, IL. She graduated from Lena High School in 1939 and married Leonard Stabenow on August 21, 1940. Together, they welcomed and reared their daughter Virginia, and farmed until they retired. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, mom and, as accountant and bookkeeper, an equal partner in their dairy farming business.
Margery loved to sing. In high school she sang in choir, ensembles and competitions. After she and Leonard married, she was active in the Lena Church of the Brethren music ministry, including singing solos and directing the Youth Choir. She was also a leader in Community Bible School and Church Women United. Following the closing of the Brethren Church, she became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
She is survived by her daughter Virginia (William) Blough, granddaughters Stephanie (Dionysios) Papadopoulos and Kimberly (Christopher) Ostrowski, four great grandchildren, sister Donna (Marvin) Phillips, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband-of-57-years Leonard, twin brothers Gene Arthur and Harry Joseph and brother Earl, brother-in-law Marvin Phillips and nephew Richard Schoney.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
A visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of services on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Officiating will be Pastor Rick Bader.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL.
A luncheon will follow the services at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
In memory of Margery's love of music, a memorial fund has been established at St. John's Lutheran Church for the Bell Choir Music Ministry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 9 to July 11, 2019
