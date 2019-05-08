|
|
Margie Snyder 1936—2019
Born December 16, 1936 to Karl and Katharine (Phillips) Strohecker, she was surrounded by her family as GOD called Margie to come home to be Angel on May 7, 2019.
Margie has touched a lot of lives and will be missed very much by everyone. She gave herself to others and asked for nothing. She was a very strong person and fought a courageous battle. We will all miss the kindness that she gave to us all. Granddog (Oscar) will miss the many hug and snuggles that they shared together.
Margie was born and raised in Pearl City. She graduated from Pearl City High School. She worked various places in her life time. Up until she retired in 1998, she owned her own House Cleaning business and made a lot of homes shine and made a lot of people happy.
Margie is survived by her mother, Katharine Strohecker of Freeport, IL; Daughter - Cindy(Arne) Swanson of Freeport; Son- Russ (Susan) Snyder of Freeport ; Grandchildren - Bobby(Cristina) Smith of Carpentersville, Pi Gorham(Mike Kauth) of Pecatonica, and Tegan Woods of Freeport; Great -Grandchildren-Jayden and Kailee Gorham, Riley Kauth, Stella Smith, and Guilherme Gornes; Siblings –Jerry (Carol) Strohecker, Gene (Lenny) Strohecker, and Dorothy Willhite; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is predeceased by her father Karl Strohecker, Nephew-Joel Willhite, brother-in-law Kenneth Willhite and Special friend, Marv Van Horn.
Visitation will be at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, in Freeport, IL, from 4-7 PM on Friday May 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:30 PM, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Wayne Fischer will officiate.
We as the family would like to send our deepest and Heartfelt Thank You to everyone at FHN Hospice, especially Dr. Pedersen, Brenda, Ann, Sarah, and all of the Volunteers for all their wonderful care and support through this journey. They are all Angels on earth.
Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 10, 2019