Marguerite Roderick 1931—2019
Marguerite Roderick, 88, of Freeport, died Wednesday April 24, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Center, Freeport. She was born February 6, 1931 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Godfrey and Frieda (Krebs) Ingold. Marguerite married Charles E. Roderick April 10, 1954 in Freeport, IL; he died October 15, 2013. Marguerite was a Secretary for Burgess Battery, Highland Community College, and for Jim Lohman at Northwestern-Mutual. She volunteered for Mother Hubbard's Cupboard and Audubon Society. Marguerite is survived by her two sons, David (Linda) Roderick and Rick (Kimberly) Roderick both of Freeport; three grandchildren, Chelsea (Joshua) Hardcare, Lindsay (Robbie) Ludwig, and Reina Roderick; and five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Sawyer, Elle, Emery, and Presley. She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Dorothy and Irene; and brother, Max. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday April 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Peace, Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Balmer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 P.M. Sunday April 28, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Marguerite's guestbook and share memories at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
