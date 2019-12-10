Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian A. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian A. Clark Obituary
Marian A. Clark 1941—2019
Marian A. Clark, 78, of Freeport, died Saturday December 7, 2019 in her home. Marian was born July 10, 1941 in Freeport, the daughter of Clyde and E. Bernice (Furry) Monigold. Marian married Michael L. Clark February 11, 1961 in Lena. Mr. Clark died December 23, 2006. Marian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Lena, IL. Marian started a career in the insurance industry in 1959 and held various positions, including several in upper management. At work, Marian was loved, respected and appreciated as a leader and mentor in the Insurance community. Marian volunteered her time for many organizations and charities including the Red Cross, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, Amity's Attic, Highland Community Colleges' Literacy Program as well as 1st grade classroom reading programs. Marian was a longtime supporter of the Children's Fund and . Marian was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling,visiting with elderly home-bound individuals, competing in bowling and volleyball leagues, playing in card clubs, and spending time with her Lena Sorority Sisters and many other friends. Surviving are her son, James (Laura) Clark of St. Charles; brother, Robert (Pamela) Monigold; sister, Naomi Erlandson of Rockford; daughter-in-law, Kelly Clark; and four grandchildren, Benjamin Clark, Nathaniel Clark, Ryan (Amanda) Clark, and Hannah Clark. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David; and brother, Gerald. Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church (625County Lane Lena, IL). Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for St. Jude's in her memory. Please sign Marian's guestbook and share aremembrance at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -