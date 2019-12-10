|
Marian A. Clark 1941—2019
Marian A. Clark, 78, of Freeport, died Saturday December 7, 2019 in her home. Marian was born July 10, 1941 in Freeport, the daughter of Clyde and E. Bernice (Furry) Monigold. Marian married Michael L. Clark February 11, 1961 in Lena. Mr. Clark died December 23, 2006. Marian was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Lena, IL. Marian started a career in the insurance industry in 1959 and held various positions, including several in upper management. At work, Marian was loved, respected and appreciated as a leader and mentor in the Insurance community. Marian volunteered her time for many organizations and charities including the Red Cross, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, Amity's Attic, Highland Community Colleges' Literacy Program as well as 1st grade classroom reading programs. Marian was a longtime supporter of the Children's Fund and . Marian was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling,visiting with elderly home-bound individuals, competing in bowling and volleyball leagues, playing in card clubs, and spending time with her Lena Sorority Sisters and many other friends. Surviving are her son, James (Laura) Clark of St. Charles; brother, Robert (Pamela) Monigold; sister, Naomi Erlandson of Rockford; daughter-in-law, Kelly Clark; and four grandchildren, Benjamin Clark, Nathaniel Clark, Ryan (Amanda) Clark, and Hannah Clark. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David; and brother, Gerald. Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church (625County Lane Lena, IL). Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for St. Jude's in her memory. Please sign Marian's guestbook and share aremembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019