The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
37 E. Market St.
Shannon, IL 61078
(815) 864-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Greenfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Greenfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Greenfield Obituary
Marian Greenfield 1919—2019
Marian Elizabeth Greenfield, age 99 of Shannon, IL passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. She was born in Forreston on December 12, 1919 to the late Alvin and Fannie (Hinders) Moring. Marian married Henry Greenfield on January 12, 1946 at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church in Shannon. Henry passed away on November 12, 2005. She was a 1944 graduate of Forreston High School. Marian was a faithful member of Prairie Dell where she was an elder, taught Sunday School and played piano. She had worked at Burgess Battery, served as an election judge for many years and was a seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. Marian is survived by her two sons, Gene (Beverly) Greenfield of Pearl City and Gary (Teresa) Greenfield of Freeport; her grandchildren, Jason (Chantal), Bill (Jill), Julie (Dan), Amanda (Alan), Madelyn, Brady, Brook (Adrienne), and Abbey (Matt); her 14 great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, June Moring, Ilene Moring, Kathy Martens and Lavonne Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Stephen; granddaughter, Mallory; brothers, Wayne, Paul and Verlyn; sisters, Evelyn, Iva and Donna.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon. Interment will take place at Prairie Dell Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now