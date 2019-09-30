|
|
Marian Greenfield 1919—2019
Marian Elizabeth Greenfield, age 99 of Shannon, IL passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. She was born in Forreston on December 12, 1919 to the late Alvin and Fannie (Hinders) Moring. Marian married Henry Greenfield on January 12, 1946 at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church in Shannon. Henry passed away on November 12, 2005. She was a 1944 graduate of Forreston High School. Marian was a faithful member of Prairie Dell where she was an elder, taught Sunday School and played piano. She had worked at Burgess Battery, served as an election judge for many years and was a seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking. Marian is survived by her two sons, Gene (Beverly) Greenfield of Pearl City and Gary (Teresa) Greenfield of Freeport; her grandchildren, Jason (Chantal), Bill (Jill), Julie (Dan), Amanda (Alan), Madelyn, Brady, Brook (Adrienne), and Abbey (Matt); her 14 great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, June Moring, Ilene Moring, Kathy Martens and Lavonne Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Stephen; granddaughter, Mallory; brothers, Wayne, Paul and Verlyn; sisters, Evelyn, Iva and Donna.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Shannon. Interment will take place at Prairie Dell Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019