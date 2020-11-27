1/
Marian Kent
Marian Kent 1928—2020
Marian L. Kent, loving mother,92 of Warren, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on March 18,1928 in Gratiot Township, Wisconsin to Fred and Rose (Meier) Kant. She married Beverly Kent in 1948. She worked 32 years at Micro Switch in Warren before retiring.
She is survived by her children Nancy and Joan Kent both of Warren, IL and Jerry (Tina) Kent of Apple River, IL; two grandchildren Jerry (Lindsay) Kent Jr. of Apple River, IL and Nolayne Kraft of Dakota, IL; great grandchildren Cameron and Braxten, honorary granddaughter Nicole Deyo and special cousin Kathryn Blehinger
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband in 2001.
A private family service was held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL
Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
