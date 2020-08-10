Marian L. Janssen 1925—2020
Marian Lucille Janssen, age 94, of Freeport, Illinois passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport, Illinois. She was born December 7, 1925, in Gratiot, Wisconsin, to Harrison and Bertha (Shultz) Robertson. They preceded her in death in 1941. On December 27, 1951, she married Wayne Janssen who preceded her in death in 1976.
Surviving is her son, William (Susan) Janssen of Lanark, Illinois, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry Lewis, Laura Loretta, Joseph Gaynard, Dorothy Mae, Richard William, Ralph Morton and Rose Marie and 2 daughters - Mary Jane Snyder and Carol Jean Shaffer.
She attended Riverside Elementary School in Gratiot, Wisconsin.
She worked many jobs from a very young age including more than 30 years at Micro Switch in Freeport, Illinois and 20 years at the Freeport School District as a bus monitor and lunchroom/ playground aide. She retired in 2009 at the age of 84. Marian was a member of Park Hills Church in Freeport, Illinois for more than 40 years, teaching Sunday School for more than 20 years. She loved working with young children, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Due to COVID-1 9, the family is forgoing a public memorial service.
Marian's family would appreciate any donations be directed to a charity of your choice
in her honor.
