Marian M. Folgate 1933—2019
Marian M. Folgate, 86, of Freeport, died Friday December 27, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born June 21, 1933 in Stockton, IL, the daughter of Brice and Hazel (Keller) Blair. Marian married Robert Folgate October 16, 1954 in Freeport, IL; Robert passed April 20, 1997. Marian worked for Structo-Thermos for forty years. She enjoyed her animals, playing cards, and going out to dinner with friends.
Marian is survived by her son Dale (Lori Streeb) Folgate; granddaughters, Michelle (Jeff) Weegens, Tiffany (Todd) Kuhlmeyer, and Lindsey (Ryan) Kent; and nine great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial of cremains will be at Grandview Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Marian's memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Marian's guestbook and to share memories.

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
