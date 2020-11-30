Marian Reiling 1931—2020
Marian Lavonne (Newendyke) Reiling passed away on November 26, 2020 at Liberty Village in Freeport, IL. Marian was born on October 26, 1931 in Erie, Il to Louis and Gertie (Buikema) Newendyke. She was the second of seven children. Marian was always proud of her Dutch heritage. She graduated from Milledgeville, Il High School and briefly attended Central College in Pella, IA. Marian met her future spouse, William "Bill" Reiling at a roller-skating rink in Sterling, IL. Bill knew there were two pretty Newendyke girls that he had seen at the roller rink. He knew their brother and asked him if they were dating anyone and found out Marian was not. Bill called Marian for a date and she said yes but he wasn't sure which girl was Marian until their first date. He knew Marian was the one for him. Three months later, they were engaged. It might have helped that Bill had new 1953 Bel Air Chevy. Bill was then drafted into the Army and sent to Japan. They were married almost three years later on August 1, 1956 at the Reformed Church in Sterling. Marian enjoyed flower arranging and worked many years at Floral Feather Fin in Pearl City. Marian also worked for many years as a postmaster relief at the Eleroy Post Office. Marian loved collecting and selling antiques with her part-time business, The Wooden Shoe. Marian was a member of the Lena Home Extension and Lena Women's Club. She was currently a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Freeport. In later years, Marian loved to attend her three grandchildren's sporting events and plays. Marian also loved her cats, Garfield and Miss Kitty. Marian and Bill enjoyed many trips to Florida in the winter. Marian is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, William "Bill"; her daughter's- Laurie (Butch) Broughton of Freeport, IL and Lynne (Dennis) Lake of Lena, IL; grandchildren- Andrew "Andy" Lake and his little family, Felicia and Skylar of Lexington, KY, Angela "Angie" Lake of Madison, Wi and Asa Lake of Madison, WI; Marian is also survived by her brother Vernon (Mary) Newendyke of Lanark, IL, sister Carol (Ernie) Eads of Fulton, Il and brother Melvin (Barbara) Newendyke of Litchfield, ME.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Harold Newendyke and two sisters Joyce Newendyke and Dorothy Walvoord.
A private family service with Pastor Eddie Eddy of Harmony UMC will be held at Leamon Funeral Home. A celebration of Marian's life and her sister Dorothy's life will be held next year at a time to be announced. Special thanks to FHN Hospice, Dr. Miller and the staff at Liberty Village. A memorial has been established for FHN Hospice and Harmony United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
