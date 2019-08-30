Home

Marie C. Bowman

Marie C. Bowman 1936—2019
Marie C. Bowman, 83, of Freeport, IL passed away on August 30, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1936 in Freeport to Joseph and Catherine (Blimm) McGinnis. She graduated from Freeport Aquin Catholic High School in 1953. She married Edward R. Bowman on December 25, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport, where she was a member. Marie was a homemaker and child care provider for Jake and Shelby Petticrew, Tyler and Travis Bauscher, and Samantha and Alex Schleich. She was also a member of St. Mary's Guild and helped with PADS.
Survivors include her sister-in-law Gladys McGinnis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, daughters Theresa and Martha, son Matthew, and sisters and brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Diego officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Schwarz Funeral Home, 816 S. Galena Ave. in Freeport, IL. Rosary recitation at 6:30 PM. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
