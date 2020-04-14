|
|
Marilee K. Murray 1937—2020
Murray, Marilee K. (Hennessy)
Marilee K. Murray, 82, of Freeport, formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of the late James and Laurine (Rath) Hennessy.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol (late Leonard) Williams of Algonquin and Ellen (Eugene) Henk of Freeport and their families.
Visitation will be at Healy Chapel and a private Mass will be held at Holy Angels Church in Aurora, IL. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020