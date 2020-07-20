Marilyn "Maudie" Hartman 1939—2020Marilyn "Maudie" Hartman, 81, of Freeport passed away Sunday July 19, 2020. She was born in Dodgeville, WI April 26, 1939 to Chauncey and Dorothy (Jeidy) Whitish. On June 9, 1956 she married Donald W. Hartman in Lanark, IL. Donald passed away July 16, 2013. Maudie was the longtime manager of the Park Hills Golf Course Kitchen. She was a member of Forreston United Methodist Church. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan and her favorite quarterback was Brett Favre. She was also a Milwaukee Brewers fan. Maudie and Don enjoyed dancing, especially to polka in Monroe, WI. She also enjoyed watching birds in her bird feeders. Most importantly she loved spending time with family and friends. Her grandsons were her pride and joy. She loved going to their school events. Maudie is survived by her two sons David Hartman of Freeport, IL. and Jeff (Brandy) Hartman of Freeport, IL; and two grandsons Colton and Brett Hartman. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don and infant son Gregory. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday July 24, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, Pastor Chris Stukenberg officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. also at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. In honoring Maudie the family requests casual attire to the visitation and service. Entombment will be at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial has been established in her memory.