|
|
Marion Fahr 1922—2020
Marion E. Fahr passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Lena Living Center. She was born on June 5, 1922, at home on Chelsea Road in Jo Daviess County to Benjamin and Olga (Stadel) Wenzel. She married Edgar Warren Fahr on January 15, 1944 at Amity Lutheran Church. After graduating from Winslow High School in 1940, Marion continued her education at Brown's Business College in Freeport. She worked at Freeport Motor Casualty and later for West Point Mutual Insurance Company. She was a life-long member of Amity Lutheran Church, now Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She served as the first church secretary/bookkeeper and later served as treasurer for nearly 30 years. Marion accompanied church choirs and singers and taught Sunday school. Marion and Edgar organized the Le-Aqua-Na Workers 4-H Club and served as leaders for seven years. Marion played at the Hymn sings and sing-a-longs at the Lena Nursing Home and was a leader of the Parkinson's Support Group. She loved flowers, collecting angels, researching family history and visiting cemeteries in the area. She is survived by her son; Paul (Bethany) of Winslow, daughter-in-law; Lucinda Fahr of Winslow, granddaughters; Marcelle (Nathan) Schwartz and Sarah (Nicholas) Baker, grandsons; Andrew (Sherry) Fahr and Christopher (Lorilee Schultz) Fahr, great grandchildren; Samuel Schwartz, Logan and Addyson Fahr, Nathanial and Cameron Baker. Marion is preceded in death by her husband Edgar, son Stephen, parents Ben & Olga Wenzel, brothers; Walter and wife Alice May Wenzel, Leland and wife Marjorie Wenzel and Edwin and wife Jean Wenzel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. A visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of services on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the church.
Pastor Miho Yasukawa will officiate the services. Burial will be at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020