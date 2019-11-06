|
|
Marion G. Stephens 1920—2019
Marion G. Stephens, 99, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice. She was born on August 26, 1920 in May Day, KS to Claude and Alpha Wilson. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. She married Kenneth Stephens in Freeport. She worked for Micro Switch and was proud to play a role in making switches for the NASA Space Program. Marion was a member at St. Mark the Evangelist Church.
Survivors include her Daughter Mary Ann (Bill) Kayackas; Grandchildren Stacy (William) Franz, Kristen (Justin) Morson, and Stephen (Dawn) Franz; Great-Grandchildren Livi and Chava Bernstein, Keldrin and Jade Franz, Ashten and Adeline Morson, and Riley Franz; and Great-Great-Granddaughter Sage Franz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, her daughter Nancy Franz, her son Kenny Stephens, her brothers Claude, Eugene and Hack, and her sister Rosemary.
Marion was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family more than anything, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing things like reading, playing games and baking. She will be missed beyond words.
A service will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Oakland Mausoleum in Freeport, IL. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019