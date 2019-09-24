|
Marion K. Reilly 1921—2019
Marion K. Reilly, 97 of Freeport, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph's in Freeport. Marion was born November 3, 1921 to William & Ethel (Andre) Grant. She married John (Jack) Reilly Jr. on November 20, 1943, with whom she enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was the love she shared with her family. Baking and cooking for her family, neighbors, and friends in need, brought her great joy, especially her cinnamon rolls and fudge bars. She was very proud of being the first baby baptized at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Freeport. After graduating in 1941 from Freeport High School, she worked at Burgess Battery and later at Micro Switch. Her memberships included St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Ladies Guild and Daughters Of Isabella.. She served as a volunteer at St. Mary's Grade School & Parish. She is survived by her children Maureen (Thomas) Yahnke, Patricia (Michael) Carroll, John (Becky) Reilly III, Linda (Dave) Myers, Margaret Reilly, Thomas (Susan) Reilly, Denis (Debra) Reilly, 12 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Mary Reilly. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, brothers Joseph, Robert, John, Francis, sisters Lois, Marjorie, Anna May, and daughter-in-law Glenda Reilly. A visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 to 7PM at Schwarz Funeral Home at 816 South Galena Ave with a rosary at 3:30PM led by Deacon Mike Timmerman. On Saturday, September 28, 2019 a visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church 704 S. State St. Freeport from 9AM until 10AM, followed by her funeral Mass at 10AM with Fr. Timothy Barr officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Freeport with Deacon Steve Pospischil officiating. Funeral luncheon will immediately follow at Richter Hall. Memorials have been established for the Activity Department at Presence St. Joseph's, FHN Hospice, and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019