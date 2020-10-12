Marjorie A. Heilman 1929—2020
Marjorie A. Heilman, 90, of Freeport, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020. Marjorie was born November 14, 1929 in Freeport, the daughter of Charles and Bessie (Robieson) Springer. Marjorie married William "Pete" Heilman March 19, 1949. Mr. Heilman passed away November 2, 2004. Marjorie was a homemaker who also worked at Burgess Battery and sold Avon products. Surviving are her two sons, Donald Heilman (Donna) and Tracy Heilman (Cindy); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Vicky Lynn; and son, William Scott. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Blomberg will officiate. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Marjorie's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com