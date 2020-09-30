Marjorie A. Huisinga 1928—2020Marjorie Ann Huisinga, 91, of Freeport, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport, IL. She was born November 13, 1928 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Edward and Louise (Sauer) Noe. Marjorie married Robert Huisinga June 10, 1950 in Freeport, IL; he died December 28, 2013. Marjorie was a homemaker and secretary for Huisinga Refrigeration. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.Marjorie is survived by her son, Jeff (Pat) Huisinga of Sun City, FL; two daughters, Cindy (Rich) Brzostek of Rockford, IL, and Luanne (Mike) Sabin of Freeport, Il; son-in-law, Robert Klaus of Freeport, IL; seven grandchildren: Carrie (Kirk) Fitzgerald, Lisa (Matt) Gandolfi, Kristopher (Kacee) Huisinga, Jill Reiland, Andrea (John) Weter, Michael (Tara) Klaus and Shawn Klaus; and eleven great-grandchildren: Meghan, Patrick, Brendan and Meredith Fitzgerald, James and Hailey Gandolfi, Aurelia and Rozlyn Huisinga, Dylan and Colton Klaus, and Jaxon Klaus. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Louise Noe; husband, Robert Huisinga; infant son, Thomas Patrick Huisinga; two daughters, Maribeth Klaus and Molly McGrath; brother, Robert Noe; and sister, Dorothy Roddewig. A funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday October 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Fr. Kenneth Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 P.M. Friday at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, with a Rosary beginning at 4:30 P.M. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Freeport, IL. A memorial has been established in her memory.