Marjorie A. Murphy 1920—2019
Marjorie A. Murphy, 99, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born January 23, 1920, in Meservey, IA, the daughter of Will and Martha (Phelps) Lewis. Graduate of Mason City High School, IA, Class of 1937. Marjorie married Bernard Murphy on November 5, 1939 in Faribault, MN. He predeceased her on February 7, 2004. She worked at J.C. Penney's for 17 years. Marjorie enjoyed to golf and was honored as Hole in One Golfer and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Survived by her son, Lawrence (Judy) Murphy of Freeport; daughters, Charlene Ramsey of Rockford, and Jane (David) Picken of Belvidere; son-in-law, Robert Stout of Byron; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark, Christy (Jack) Sosnowski, Michael (Birdena) Stout, Thomas (Melissa) Stout, Timothy (Amanda Howard), Andrew and Rebecca Ramsey, and Kate (Jake Edelstein) Picken and Allison Picken; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her daughter Nancy Stout; and ten siblings.
Private graveside services will be held. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019