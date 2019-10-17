|
|
Marjorie E. Bowers 1928—2019
Marjorie E. Bowers, 90, of Freeport, died October 16, 2019 at Presence St. Jospeh Center in Freeport. She was born December 13, 1928 in Freeport to William R. Tretter and Helen Fitzgerald. Marjorie was a 1946 graduate from Freeport High School. On June 4, 1950 she married James Bowers at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport. James passed away November 19, 2015. Marjorie was a member of the Moose Lodge since 1964. She was also a member of Park Hills Golf Course where she was an avid golfer in 9 and 18 hole golf leagues. Marjorie was employed at Raleigh, Micro Switch and retired from Newell after 25 years in 1992. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Marjorie was known for her oatmeal cookies that Jeff and Megan would devour in minutes. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Lezlie) Bowers of Waterloo, IA; daughter-in-law Micki Bowers of South Beloit, IL; grandsons Lucas (Shannon) Bowers and Sam Chilcote; granddaughters Megan (Andrew) Bernsee, Carli Chilcote and Shannon (Kent) Voga; great grandchildren Nevaeh, Ireland, Kennedy, Braedon, Trenton, Brandon, Jaiden and Dillon. Preceding Marjorie in death was her parents, husband, son Michael; brothers William, Donald and James; and sisters June and Geraldine. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday October 19, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Blomberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Marjorie's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019