Marjorie M. Chriss 1933—2019
Marjorie M. Chriss, age 86 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, Sept 5, 2019 at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born July 21, 1933 to Ray and June (Robinson) Knorr. She was a graduate of Lanark High School. Marjorie married Collin Chriss in December of 1950. She was a homemaker and worked several jobs in the area. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Freeport. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She was known for her love of feeding people, no one ever left hungry. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Collin Chriss of Freeport; sons, Calvin (Sue) Chriss of Pearl City, IL and Carl (Patty) Chriss of Orangeville, IL; daughters, Cindy (Robert) Davis of Pearl City and Charlene (Arlan) Neilson of Pearl City; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Delmar, Tony, and Robbie. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:30. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019