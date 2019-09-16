Home

Marjorie May Amodeo

Marjorie May Amodeo Obituary
Marjorie May Amodeo 1924—2019
Marjorie May Amodeo, 95, of Freeport, died Monday September 16, 2019 at Walnut Acres Nursing Center. Marjorie was born June 15, 1924 in Freeport, the daughter of Eugene and Vera (Pash) Miller. She married Santo F. Amodeo. Mr. Amodeo died December 5, 2001. Marjorie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Royal Neighbors of America, VFW Post 998, and Freeport Eagles Club. She enjoyed playing cards. Surviving are her son, Gary (Marilyn) Amodeo; brother, William Miller; three grandchildren, Nicole, Susan, and Santo; seven great-grandchildren, Delanie, Sara, Naomi, Stephen, Jayden, Sienna, and Nakoa. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, and one sister. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday September 19, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Mrs. Amodeo's memory. Please sign her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
