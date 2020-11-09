1/1
Marjorie Wilma Klentz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Wilma Klentz
1920—2020
Marjorie Wilma Klentz, 100, of German Valley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Rock River Healthcare in Rockford. She was born August 11, 1920 in German Valley, the daughter of "Mako" Herman Robert and Margreta Wilhelmine (Collman) Wessels. The Collman and Wessels ancestors immigrated to the United States coming from Ostfriesland, Germany. She graduated from the Wessels one room school and Pleasant Prairie Academy in German Valley in 1938. Marjorie married Roland Merlin Klentz on March 29, 1949 at the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. Marjorie worked with Roland on the family farm for 48 years. She was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley where she was active in Kings Daughters and the Women's Guild. Also a member of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. When Marjorie was young she was a good baseball player and she played the Hawaiian guitar.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael (Judy) Klentz of German Valley; granddaughters, Holly Dirksen of German Valley, Laura Dirksen of Ridott; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Dirksen, Brayden Dorsey, Jayda Perkins and Aaliyah Perkins; nephew, Miles Wessels of German Valley; niece, Marcella "Marcy" Wessels of German Valley.
Marjorie is predeceased by her brother, Robert "Bob" Wessels.
Private interment service at Silver Creek Cemetery in German Valley. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved