Marjorie Wilma Klentz
1920—2020
Marjorie Wilma Klentz, 100, of German Valley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Rock River Healthcare in Rockford. She was born August 11, 1920 in German Valley, the daughter of "Mako" Herman Robert and Margreta Wilhelmine (Collman) Wessels. The Collman and Wessels ancestors immigrated to the United States coming from Ostfriesland, Germany. She graduated from the Wessels one room school and Pleasant Prairie Academy in German Valley in 1938. Marjorie married Roland Merlin Klentz on March 29, 1949 at the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. Marjorie worked with Roland on the family farm for 48 years. She was a lifelong member of Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley where she was active in Kings Daughters and the Women's Guild. Also a member of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau. When Marjorie was young she was a good baseball player and she played the Hawaiian guitar.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael (Judy) Klentz of German Valley; granddaughters, Holly Dirksen of German Valley, Laura Dirksen of Ridott; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Dirksen, Brayden Dorsey, Jayda Perkins and Aaliyah Perkins; nephew, Miles Wessels of German Valley; niece, Marcella "Marcy" Wessels of German Valley.
Marjorie is predeceased by her brother, Robert "Bob" Wessels.
Private interment service at Silver Creek Cemetery in German Valley. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.