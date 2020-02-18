Home

Mark Davis 1960—2020
Mark Andrew Davis, 59, of Orangeville, went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1960 to Roscoe and Marlene (Stites) Davis in Monroe, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Orangeville United Methodist Church in Orangeville, IL.
A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Orangeville United Methodist Church, and again from 10:00 AM until time of services on Saturday. Pastor Siegfried Schwirblat will officiate the services. A memorial has been established in his memory. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone that cared for Mark throughout the years. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
