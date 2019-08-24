|
|
Mark E. Reeder 1952—2019
Mark Eugene Reeder, age 66 of Freeport, IL passed on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He chose to pass at his home, as George Washinton wrote while quoting scripture, under his own vine and fig tree, and was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on November 26th, 1952 in Freeport IL to Gerald and Ruth Reeder and is survived by his mother Ruth Reeder, his sister Nancy Reeder, his son, Troy (Sarah) Reeder of Austin, TX, his half-brother John Reeder of Olympia WA, and his significant other Reggie Groves of Freeport IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Reeder, his son, Matthew Reeder as well as his wife Rita Reeder. Mark had recently retired from Titan Tire where he had worked as a machinist. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and also enjoyed playing with his dogs, playing his vast collection of guitars and flying a Cessna 172 out of Freeport's Albertus Airport. A visitation will be held at Walker Mortuary on Tuesday, August 27th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, followed by his funeral service at Walker Mortuary August 28th at 11:00am followed by interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial fund is being established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019