Mark Jansen 1961—2020

Mark N. Jansen, age 58 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born August 24, 1961, the son of Norman Jansen and Marlene (Eggemeier) Webster. He was a 1979 graduate of Dakota High School and received his undergraduate at Highland Community College. He later received his Bachelor's from Rockford University and a Master's in Administration from National Louis University.

Mark was a former teacher for the Freeport School District and Principal at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was most recently the Director of Adult Education at Highland Community College. Theater was his passion and he directed numerous plays for Highland and Winneshiek. He loved movies and cooking. Above all else, his children were most important to him.

He is survived by his children, Chloe Jansen and Alexander (Julia) Jansen both of Freeport; his mother, Marlene Webster of Davis, IL; and his father, Norman Jansen of Fort Myers, FL. A special thank you to the Jessen Family for their support and friendship.

The children of Mark Jansen invite you to celebrate his life at a memorial visitation. The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Ferguson Fine Arts Center Theatre, located at Highland Community College (2998 W Pearl City Rd, Freeport, IL).

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Mark Jansen Memorial Scholarship set up through Highland Community College.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, face masks will be REQUIRED to enter the Ferguson Fine Arts Center Theatre and capacity is limited. Masks will not be provided. As well, 6 feet of distance will be required and maintained at all times during the visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, hand sanitizer will be provided at several areas, as well as requested grouping times. If the following grouping times do not work for your schedule, please feel free to attend at a different time. We have grouped to help alleviate large numbers of people at one time.

1:00pm - 1:55pm: Family & Friends

2:00pm - 2:55pm: Past & Present Colleagues

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Theatre & Past Students



