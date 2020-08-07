1/1
Mark Jansen
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Jansen 1961—2020
Mark N. Jansen, age 58 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born August 24, 1961, the son of Norman Jansen and Marlene (Eggemeier) Webster. He was a 1979 graduate of Dakota High School and received his undergraduate at Highland Community College. He later received his Bachelor's from Rockford University and a Master's in Administration from National Louis University.
Mark was a former teacher for the Freeport School District and Principal at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was most recently the Director of Adult Education at Highland Community College. Theater was his passion and he directed numerous plays for Highland and Winneshiek. He loved movies and cooking. Above all else, his children were most important to him.
He is survived by his children, Chloe Jansen and Alexander (Julia) Jansen both of Freeport; his mother, Marlene Webster of Davis, IL; and his father, Norman Jansen of Fort Myers, FL. A special thank you to the Jessen Family for their support and friendship.
The children of Mark Jansen invite you to celebrate his life at a memorial visitation. The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Ferguson Fine Arts Center Theatre, located at Highland Community College (2998 W Pearl City Rd, Freeport, IL).
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Mark Jansen Memorial Scholarship set up through Highland Community College.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, face masks will be REQUIRED to enter the Ferguson Fine Arts Center Theatre and capacity is limited. Masks will not be provided. As well, 6 feet of distance will be required and maintained at all times during the visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, hand sanitizer will be provided at several areas, as well as requested grouping times. If the following grouping times do not work for your schedule, please feel free to attend at a different time. We have grouped to help alleviate large numbers of people at one time.
1:00pm - 1:55pm: Family & Friends
2:00pm - 2:55pm: Past & Present Colleagues
3:00pm - 4:00pm: Theatre & Past Students

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
30 entries
August 6, 2020
What a privilege to know Mark. He was a talented and generous man who loved helping people of all ages. He made a difference in this world because of his passions. I always looked forward to seeing him and hearing his kind words. He will leave a legacy of our pride to have him as a campus champion for learners.
Diane Gallagher
August 1, 2020
I had the great pleasure of working with Mark at Highland College in the adult education program. I just found out today of his passing and it brings me great sadness to hear of it. Mark was a great guy who really cared about his students and his co-workers and was a positive force in education; he will be missed.
Bryan Neal
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Mark and I started the same year at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was a wonderful principal and mentor. He was such a great listener and always put the best interest of students first. I know his own children were the source of great joy to him. He spoke of them often and proudly. He will be greatly missed.
Stephanie DiBenedetto
Friend
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ryan Huisenga
July 15, 2020
ark and I worked together in the photo department at Emmert Drug. He was a joy to work with, a very personable young man. My prayers for his family.
Bobbie Street
July 14, 2020
I worked with Mark at Emmerts 40 years ago. He was always a joy to be around, kind and helpful to everyone, no matter how challenging they could be to work with or wait on. Reading his obit confirmed how he carried this spirit of caring into his lifes work and avocations. Im sorry for your loss and am holding you in prayer.
Jim Gill
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Mark was the first director I had when I moved from Minnesota to Illinois. He was such an amazing director, I never though Id be able to do an accent on stage and he got it out of me. I truly felt as though he always believed in me. He was always quick to talk to me after any show I did at Highland. Through these shows, I was able to connect with both of his wonderful children. He will truly be missed.
Addison Cross
Friend
July 14, 2020
One of the kindest people you could ever meet. Mark had a way of connecting with folks in a genuine way that made you feel the care he had for others. His smile will be missed. His love for Highland will be missed. His talent for the theater will be missed. So much more that cannot be put into words... Sending my love and condolences.
Dan Dick
Coworker
July 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Quick
Friend
July 12, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with Mark at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was very caring and supportive of everyone there. In the years since, if I happened to run into him in Freeport, he always had a smile and sincere interest in how my sons and I were doing. So sad to hear of his passing.
Tammy Durand
Coworker
July 12, 2020
My condolences, Mr. Jansen was my third grade teacher many moons ago and stuck in my memory as the best teacher I ever had. He will truly be missed.
Britany Moore-Burke
Student
July 12, 2020
Mark was one of the very special people ever to do life with. He brought joy, excellence, and a gentle command to every production I was in. I cant walk into a playhouse without expecting to see Mark pop up around the corner, ready to relish the night and help all perfect their craft. After retirement, I was so looking forward to working with my old roomie again.

Chloe, Alex, Marlene, and Norm, my deepest sympathies. You can be very proud that Mark left precious treasures in everyone he touched.
Ron Fry
Friend
July 12, 2020
I knew immediately your first week at HCC that you were the right person for the job. Your compassion, support and respect were evident in your conversations with students and staff. When I moved to a different position on campus, your support did not waiver. I don't know if I let you know just how much I appreciated you. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed by too many to count.
Melissa Johnson
Coworker
July 12, 2020
It has taken me a couple days now to process this loss of such a wonderful human being. I interviewed and hired Mark for his first teaching job at Center School many years ago. I still remember thinking during the interview how I could not wait to have him as a teacher. His classroom climate was calm, caring, fun, and filled with good learning opportunities far beyond the required curriculum. His personality, thoughtfulness, and encouragement helped students to do their best. He was amazing. He continued to teach others even after leaving the classroom, in every endeavor he took on, never taking credit for the good he was doing, seemingly always in the background. He was loved by so many and will not be forgotten. We have lost one terrific human being. Rest in peace Mark. Your mark on this world was so very valuable and worthwhile. Betty Mickel
Betty Mickel
Friend
July 11, 2020
Mr. Jansen was an amazing teacher and wonderful person. I am honored to have the opportunity to have Mark for my 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Center School Elementary in Freeport, IL. You will be deeply missed Mr. Mark Jansen!
Jennifer Whitson
Student
July 11, 2020
Gone too soon, and a talent so lost for the theatre. R.I.P. Sir, and many tears to follow.
Sue langenberg
Friend
July 11, 2020
What a sad day. Mark was a gentle soul with a witty sense of humor. We worked together many times at Winnesheik..he taught me so much and was so nonjudgmental. He was passionate about live theater, yet humble enough to not be onstage ...enjoying the process from the booth and auditorium. He had amazing instincts, and always made the right directorial calls. Mark handled the complexities of the human condition like none other I have known, and I will sorely miss him. He always remembered my birthday, and absolutely lit up when telling of the exploits of his two beloved children. To Chloe and Alex, I am so deeply sorry you lost your dad so early in his life, and your's. My deepest condolences to you and your extended family. With sympathy and love, Lynn
Lynn Jones
Friend
July 11, 2020
Chloe and Alex-So very sorry to hear of the unexpected loss of your father. Praying for strength, peace and comfort in the days ahead. Praying your memories of good times shared together will bring you comfort.
Love-
Blair and Diana Abbott
Diana Abbott
Friend
July 11, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news. I knew Mark from days at Camp Success. He was kind, funny, and talented. We lost touch over the years, but I know that he loved his family & that he touched many lives. May he Rest In Peace.
Margaret Wittkowske
Friend
July 11, 2020
Mark was a wonderful teacher who had a rare passion for the children he taught. He was a patient soul, it never bothered him if had to repeat a lesson as long the student got it he would. He understood that children learn differently and he always made the time to make sure they learned. He was a person that never tolerated bullying and he always stood on the side of right. We loved you when you at Center School. He will be sorely missed Glenda and Jennifer Whitson
Glenda Whitson
Friend
July 11, 2020
Words cannot express the sorrow that I have. The world lost one of it's great ones. My deepest condolences to the family and condolences to all of the lives that he touched.
Stacy
Friend
July 11, 2020
I opened the paper today and saw that "Cuz" passed away, so sad to see, he was a great teacher!! I some what worked with him at the Freeport schools and at that time we were related somehow. He was so good with the kids and loved his kids very much!! RIP Mark, you will be missed, but never forgotten. I'll miss that smile!
Lynn Hoff
Friend
July 10, 2020
Marlene - so sorry to read of your son's death. You have my deepest sympathies!
Bonnie Moyer-Perry
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mark was a wonderful human and wonderful man, kind ,considerate and loving light in this world. One that i will miss greatly !!!!!
Anthony
Friend
July 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Mark's passing. We have many fun memories from back in the days of Dakota High School, theater plays at DHS, being a roommate and friend! Rest in peace Mark!
Andy & Jonna Lamm
Classmate
July 10, 2020
We sure enjoyed getting to know Mark during Joseph rehearsals and performances. What an amazing man, were sure he will be missed.
Bob and Kathy Eden
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mark was a wonderful person who was not only a great boss, but a friend as well. He had a great sense of humor, listened to ideas from staff and always was very supportive of them. He will be sorely missed by his family, Adult Education staff and the Highland College community who knew and worked with him as well. Jerelyn Forman
Jerelyn Forman
Coworker
July 10, 2020
The world seems darker now without you Mark. From the theatre, to HAPP, to Pecatonica you were always there. RIP my friend. You have left us way too soon.
Stacy Rowland Svoboda, Sidina, Allegra
Stacy Rowland Svoboda
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mark was a kind soul, genuinely a kind person. I am so sorry that I did not tell him that his gentle way and humor really touched me. I can't imagine being in Adult Education at Highland without him. My deepest prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends. It is really true that he loved his children. Mark was a private man mostly, but when he shared, his face would light up, and he'd tell some topically relevant story of his son or daughter. I will miss that deep voice and hearty laugh. Looking into that corner office will never be the same. He will be greatly missed.
Cheri Heise
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Such a kind and gentle director. You will be very missed.
Bonnie Foust
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved