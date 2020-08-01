Dr. Mark Maly 1960—2020

Our beloved Dr. Mark Maly DDS of Orangeville left his earthly life…

At his home after suffering a sudden heart attack on Monday, July 20, 2020. Mark was brought into this world by Paul and Vlasta (Chalupa) Maly in Berwyn, Illinois on March 14, 1960. Mark graduated from Loyola Dental School in Chicago in 1987. He became a dentist and started practicing in Freeport, Illinois. In 1988, a new sign was hung in Orangeville when Dr. Maly went to work with Dr. Vernon Best. He became the owner and mentor of his practice from 1989 to 2020. Mark married the love of his life, Melodi Barron, on October 7th, 1987 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and put down their roots by purchasing a home in the country so they could take care of their many furry friends. Sadly, Mel passed away from cancer in 2018, leaving a giant void in Mark's heart. Their years together provided many grand adventures, but their favorite place to be was at their property near Orangeville. Always a community supporter, he sponsored many of the local school activities and volunteered at many events including the Haunted Mill. In addition, Dr. Maly was a member and benefactor at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Freeport, IL.

Those who knew Mark will miss his passion for life and compassion for others. He made people feel treasured, loved and appreciated. You became infected with his humor, kindness and enthusiasm for whatever new escapades or discoveries he was currently into. His exuberance took him flying high in his kit built power glider (which he later donated to people in Africa), training and completing Ironman Wisconsin 2005, hiking to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, serving as a missionary to Honduras, creating a magic show for friends, hunting mushrooms, or taking his beloved dog Mela on sidecar rides with his motorcycle. Mostly, those who knew him will miss his great compassion for life, making others around him feel so very treasured, loved and appreciated.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Vlasta; his son David; his brothers, Paul Maly and Norman Maly, DDS; his brothers-in-law, William Meyer and John Barron; his nieces, Danielle, Roxanne, and Jocelyn, nephews, Paul and Justin; cousins, Tina, Paul, Alan, Missy, Reid, Brennan, Kubo, Joseph and Franny; special friends, Mike, Tim, Sylvia, Olga, and Kriss; best friend and best man from his wedding, Ron Kula; Mark's Dental Family: Vickie, Shan, Billie, Penny, Sue, Dr. Brent VerHeecke, Dr. Stephen Spyrison, Dr. Laura Hibbard and Dr. Binh Dinh. He was also beloved by his many loyal dental patients.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be planned in the future when we all can join and share stories. Please follow the Orangeville Dental Facebook page to find out further information as it becomes available.



