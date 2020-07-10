Mark was a kind soul, genuinely a kind person. I am so sorry that I did not tell him that his gentle way and humor really touched me. I can't imagine being in Adult Education at Highland without him. My deepest prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends. It is really true that he loved his children. Mark was a private man mostly, but when he shared, his face would light up, and he'd tell some topically relevant story of his son or daughter. I will miss that deep voice and hearty laugh. Looking into that corner office will never be the same. He will be greatly missed.



Cheri Heise

Coworker