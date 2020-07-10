1/1
Mark N. Jansen
1961 - 2020
Mark N. Jansen, age 58 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born August 24, 1961, the son of Norman Jansen and Marlene (Eggemeier) Webster. He was a 1979 graduate of Dakota High School and received his undergraduate at Highland Community College. He later received his Bachelor's from Rockford University and a Master's in Administration from National Louis University.
Mark was a former teacher for the Freeport School District and Principal at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was most recently the Director of Adult Education at Highland Community College. Theater was his passion and he directed numerous plays for Highland and Winneshiek. He loved movies and cooking. Above all else, his children were most important to him.
He is survived by his children, Chloe Jansen and Alexander (Julia) Jansen both of Freeport; his mother, Marlene Webster of Davis, IL; and his father, Norman Jansen of Fort Myers, FL. A special thank you to the Jessen Family for their support and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
The world seems darker now without you Mark. From the theatre, to HAPP, to Pecatonica you were always there. RIP my friend. You have left us way too soon.
Stacy Rowland Svoboda, Sidina, Allegra
Stacy Rowland Svoboda
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mark was a kind soul, genuinely a kind person. I am so sorry that I did not tell him that his gentle way and humor really touched me. I can't imagine being in Adult Education at Highland without him. My deepest prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends. It is really true that he loved his children. Mark was a private man mostly, but when he shared, his face would light up, and he'd tell some topically relevant story of his son or daughter. I will miss that deep voice and hearty laugh. Looking into that corner office will never be the same. He will be greatly missed.
Cheri Heise
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Such a kind and gentle director. You will be very missed.
Bonnie Foust
Friend
