Mark N. Jansen 1961—2020
Mark N. Jansen, age 58 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born August 24, 1961, the son of Norman Jansen and Marlene (Eggemeier) Webster. He was a 1979 graduate of Dakota High School and received his undergraduate at Highland Community College. He later received his Bachelor's from Rockford University and a Master's in Administration from National Louis University.
Mark was a former teacher for the Freeport School District and Principal at Pecatonica Elementary School. He was most recently the Director of Adult Education at Highland Community College. Theater was his passion and he directed numerous plays for Highland and Winneshiek. He loved movies and cooking. Above all else, his children were most important to him.
He is survived by his children, Chloe Jansen and Alexander (Julia) Jansen both of Freeport; his mother, Marlene Webster of Davis, IL; and his father, Norman Jansen of Fort Myers, FL. A special thank you to the Jessen Family for their support and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.