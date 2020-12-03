1/1
Mark S. LeBaron
Mark S. LeBaron 1956 —2020
Mark S. LeBaron, 64, of Freeport, passed away, Tuesday December 1, 2020. Mark was born October 12, 1956 in Freeport, the son of Warren R. and Miriam E. (Bennehoff) LeBaron. He owned and operated LeBaron and Ruckman Furniture Store. He also worked for Dakota School District. He was a 50-year member of Faith United Methodist Church. Mark enjoyed doing yard work and plowing snow in his free time. Mark was a good neighbor and was known for always helping others. Surviving are two sisters, Marsha Hynes of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Marjorie (Dan) O'Hara of Godfrey, Illinois; nephews, James W. Hynes; three nieces, Jenelle Hynes, Amanda (Josh) Paulsen and Melissa (Stuart) Williams; four great nieces and nephews, Isabelle Paulsen, Colton Paulsen, Shay Williams and Owen Williams. Also surviving is special friend, Robin Mahoney of Freeport. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Louise; and brother-in-law, John Hynes. A walkthrough visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Monday December 7, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Social distancing and face masks will be required. A private family funeral service will be held. Rev. Larry Thomson will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Dakota School District 201 in Mark's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
