|
|
Mark "Doc" Sowards 1944—2019
Mark Andrew Sowards, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died on Wednesday December 4th. He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife Ann of 53 years, his two daughters Marcaine Sowards and Lisa Glow both of San Diego Ca., his five grandchildren Mariah, Serena, Trevor, Ashlyn and Andre; his sister and brother in-law Barbara and Gail Shippy and nephew Roy Benkert, both of Palm Springs, Ca; his niece Sara Crigger and nephew Jay Lauritzen both of Clinton, Ia., Becky Rathkamp and Steve Peck both of Wisc. He is preceded in death by his parents, half sisters Ruth Peck and Beulah Propheter, brother Ross, sister Arlene Morris, nephews Gordon and Tom Benkert, Scott Lauritzen and "Mitchy" Lauritzen.
Mark grew up in Orangeville, Illinois. He was the son of Tressie and Floyd "Doc" Sowards, who was the town veterinarian. He graduated from Orangeville High School and went on to join the Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton in 1965, where he met his future wife and, skillfully robbing the cradle, married her directly out of High School, to her great delight. He joined the International Union of Operating Engineers in 1969 and worked at that trade as a Universal heavy equipment operator for 45 years. He was well known for his incredible work related skills and loved for his willingness to help anyone who needed it, whether he was residing in the Midwest or Northern or Southern California.
Mark will always be in our hearts. As he was taken from us far too soon, in our hearts is the only place we can find him now. A celebration of Mark's life will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019