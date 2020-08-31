Marlene Meinert 1939—2020
Orfordville - Marlene Meinert, age 80, died on August 28, 2020 at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.
She lived, she loved, she kept Jesus in her heart and she was blessed with two sons and their families. Marlene was born on September 20, 1939 in Freeport, IL.
She was a farmer's daughter and a country girl at heart with lifelong friends and new friendships too.
She worked over 15 years at Woodbridge Corporation in Brodhead in accounting. Her favorite past times were reading, working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles and collecting stamps and knick knacks.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Tracy) and Ted (Tao); 4 grandchildren, Tony, Kyle (Jillian) Jade (Daniel) and Brandon; 3 great grandchildren, Abraham, Max and Emmett; and a sister, Jean Loewe and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Ethel McCulloch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Marlene's memory to the Orfordville Public Library, 519 E. Beloit Street, Orfordville WI 53576.
Per her wishes there will be a private family service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Freeport, IL at a later date.
The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
608-897-2484