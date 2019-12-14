Home

Martha G. Glos

Martha G. Glos Obituary
Martha G. Glos 1926—2019
Martha Geneieve (Scheidt) Glos, born December 2, 1926 and passed away Wednesday Decemebr 11, 2019 at her home in Freeport, IL. She was a resident of Freeport for her entire life. Martha was involved in many social organizations throughout her life (Junior Amity, Children's Home and Aid Society. During World War II, while in high school, Martha would board troop trains passing through to hand out coffee, donuts, and sandwiches to the soldiers traveling through. She married Raymond E. Glos, Jr. in 1946. They remained together until his death in 2006. Martha attended Aquin High School and was a long time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in which she was active for many years. Martha was predeceased by her parents, (Henry and Mary Flanagan), her sister and many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her daughter Mary. She leaves behind her 3 remaining children, Raymond E. Glos III (Roseann), Martin M. Glos and Martha Sommer. In addition she had 2 grandchildren, Alyssa and Sheila Sommer, and has one great-granddaughter, Lilly. During her lifetime, Martha enjoyed golfing and tennis but her real love was playing bridge. She garnered many Master Points in her past. She was a wonderful cook and made fabulous pies. Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday Decemeber 20, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Fr. Kenneth Anderson will officiate. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Thomas on Friday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Martha's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
