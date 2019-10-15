|
|
Marvin E. Trimble 1930—2019
Marvin E. Trimble, age 88, formerly of Freeport, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home in Colby, WI under the tender care of hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Marvin was born on November 10, 1930, the son of Harry and Betsy (Frank) Trimble in IL. He was a hard working man and at many times had two or three jobs. Marv mostly worked as a truck driver. He kept himself and others busy with many projects including cutting wood. He was full of life, kind-hearted, generous and loved by many.
Marvin is survived by two children: Bill Trimble of Monroe and David Trimble of Muscatine, Iowa and a son-in-law, Fred Hand. He is further survived by four siblings: Bulah (Royal) Shippee, Margery (Richard) Rose, Carol (Dean) Beasley and John (Maryann) Trimble; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Donna Hand and a son, Bob Trimble; six siblings: Marian Lapp, Bernice Bassler, Ruth Byl, Geraldine Whitine, James Trimble and Roger Trimble.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019