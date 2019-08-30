|
Marvin H. Hans, Jr. 1965—2019
Marvin H. Hans, Jr. 54 of Freeport, IL lost his battle with cancer at home with his family at his side on August 29, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1965 in Freeport to Marvin and Diane (Vietmeyer) Hans Sr. He had an Associate's Degree in Horticulture. He loved his plants and landscaping. He was a welder by trade. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. Marvin loved spending time with his children, watching Nascar, his Harley Davidson, and having a good time with family and friends.
He is survived by his life companion Debra Moore; children Amber (Cesar) Cortes, Karisa and Kayla Hans; grandchildren Ariela, Amelia, and Zachary Cortes; his mother Diane, sister Debbra (Denis) Elgin, nephew Derek (Becky) Elgin, great-niece Abigail Elgin, and niece Denise (Jordan) Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Hans Sr.
Service will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, IL. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019